Farrer MP Sussan Ley has welcomed the NSW Court of Appeal's decision to uphold her endorsement as the candidate for Farrer. "I have no background in factional politics," she said on Wednesday. "My focus has always been on the people of Farrer who sent me to federal Parliament and have returned me in six subsequent elections." Liberal Party member Matthew Camenzuli had taken action in the NSW Court of Appeal, arguing that the process to endorse Ms Ley and two other sitting Liberal MPs was not constitutional under the political organisation's framework. The legal challenge came against a background of factional warring in the Liberal Party and concern that Prime Minister Scott Morrison was disenfranchising rank and file members from voting in preselections across NSW. IN OTHER NEWS: "I have known Scott Morrison for over 20 years and seen the person in front of the camera and the person behind the scenes," Ms Ley said. "The recent political pile on the Prime Minister could not be further from the reality of the leader I have worked closely with at the cabinet table, at party discussions or socially. "The Prime Minister has displayed determination under pressure, a willingness to listen and a focus on getting the right outcomes for Australians. "I welcome Australia's Prime Minister publicly and strongly supporting and promoting talented women, some facing re-election and others standing for the first time."

