A North Albury woman will be sentenced following the preparation of a psychologist's report after admitting to the ongoing supply of methamphetamine. Appearing in Albury Local Court via a video link to the Dillwynia Correctional Centre in Sydney, Amanda Whiting, 39, pleaded guilty to supplying drugs on an ongoing basis. She pleaded guilty also to possession of a shortened firearm, not keep a firearm safely, two charges of possess or use a prohibited weapon without a permit and, in connection with 2.07 grams of cannabis, possession of a prohibited drug. The drug supply charge relates to "three or more separate" drug deals carried out over 30 consecutive days from October 16. One of the firearms charges relates to Whiting's possession of a Taser electrical stun gun. She will be sentenced on June 16.

