Mission Australia's Can Food Drive is back for a second round. About 700kg of food was collected from Culcairn, Springdale Heights, Lavington East, Albury, Glenroy and Hume public schools and Border Christian College. Four more schools will participate in Term Three. Students donated one non-perishable food item, such as canned vegetables, fruit, tin baked beans, or spaghetti, which supported the Albury Wodonga Regional FoodShare. FoodShare community pantry coordinator Nicole Eirth said there continued to be a high demand for the service, especially for people in COVID-19 isolation. "Every little bit helps," she said. "We're very pleased with the outcome." School communities donated more than one tonne of food last year, where 2000 cans filled more than 15 shopping trolleys. IN OTHER NEWS: Albury Public School principal Lianne Singleton said she encouraged students to think global and act global. " We're all in a pretty difficult situation ... with everything that's going on, but we can still find it in ourselves to do something for someone else," she said. "We put it out for all students and families to participate." The school has participated for a second year in a row. Last year, a family donated $100 to the school, which were used to buy cans.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/161545203/d14f2ef5-5fcd-4909-87d3-ed7f6f4f924d.jpg/r0_158_5366_3190_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg