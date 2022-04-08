news, local-news,

RIDE UP Man From Snowy River Bush Festival, Corryong Recreation Reserve, Saturday, April 9, and Sunday, April 10, 9am until late The Man From Snowy River Bush Festival returns to the foothills of the Snowy Mountains. The bush gathering of mountain riders, poets, artists and lovers of the Australian High Country and pioneering spirit brings together people from around Australia. Competitors and visitors alike can be part of the celebration of traditional bush skills. Live entertainment features Sammy White, Frankie J Holden and Wilbur Wilde, Blake Connor, Jade Gibson and The Viper Creek Band. LIGHT UP Limelight - Art, Science, Light, Gateway Island, Wodonga, Saturday, April 9, 6pm to 8.30pm Hosted by Murray Arts, Limelight is returning to Gateway Island. Taking advantage of the natural beauty, low light and accessible pathways of Gateway Village, artists, sculptors and performers will inspire audiences with an immersive world of light, sound, play and projection. Installations include a large-scale 360 projection work, lantern-making workshops, fire sculptures and a secret swamp filled with animated laser critters. POWER UP Off-Grid Living Festival, Centennial Park, Eldorado, Saturday, April 9, and Sunday, April 10, 9am to 4pm Since 2018 Off-Grid Living Festival has quickly become one of the biggest sustainability events in Australia. Be inspired by exhibitors, talks, workshops and people from all walks of life who are passionate about sustainability. This festival is for people who are just starting to think about sustainable living, those who are ready to take one step off the grid and off-grid enthusiasts alike. LISTEN UP Delta Riggs, SS&A Albury, Saturday, April 9, 7.30pm and Julia Stone, Albury Entertainment Centre, Sunday, April 10, 7pm Great Southern Nights is jump-starting the live music industry. Melbourne rockers The Delta Riggs will hit up SS&A Albury on Saturday before Sydney folk singer-songwriter Julia Stone performs in Albury on Sunday. SHOW UP Ross Wilson's Cool World, Buller Wines, Rutherglen, Sunday, April 10, 12.30pm to 6.30pm Ross Wilson and The Peaceniks will perform Daddy Cool and Mondo Rock hits the likes of Eagle Rock, Come Said the Boy, Chemistry and Cool World. Iconic band The Badloves will deliver hits Green Limousine, Lost and Memphis and their new hits. TURN UP Spring Ditch, Stanley Recreation Ground, Saturday, April 9, 11am to 7pm Spring Ditch is a fun family festival featuring diverse Australian music with a nostalgic tip of the hat to the former Stanley New Year's Day Sports. It is set in the natural amphitheatre of the tree-lined Stanley Recreation Reserve. Tickets are available through Humanitix. *ROLL UP Adam Harvey Highway One Tour, Commercial Club Albury, Saturday, April 9, 8pm Australian country music artist Adam Harvey is making tracks for Albury with his anticipated Highway One Tour. Harvey will be joined by Raechel Whitchurch, a talented singer-songwriter and musician who grew up performing in her family's travelling band The Lees. *Bonus event!

