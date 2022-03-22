news, local-news,

AUSTRALIAN singer-songwriter Ross Wilson had an early inkling he would be a performer. The son of a Melbourne-based amateur jazz musician was hooked after seeing his first major live concert. "I had serious fantasies about being on stage when I was 10 years old after I saw Johnny O'Keefe, Buddy Holly and the Crickets and Jerry Lee Lewis live in Melbourne," he said. "A dozen years later I was headlining at the same place!" The co-founder and frontman of the long-standing rock groups Daddy Cool and Mondo Rock, Wilson started his first band with Ross Hannaford in 1964 while they were still at school. That band was The Pink Finks and they recorded a cover of Louie Louie on the own label, Mojo. "We recorded our first single and it made the charts in Melbourne," Wilson, now 74, said. "I was shy back then but people started doing all of the dances and the girls noticed us so it was a pretty good gig." N OTHER NEWS: A frequent visitor to the North East and southern Riverina, Ross Wilson is coming to Rutherglen and Deniliquin next month. Ross Wilson's Cool World show will be at Buller Wines on Sunday, April 10, 12.30pm to 6.30pm. Ross Wilson and The Peaceniks will perform Daddy Cool and Mondo Rock hits the likes of Eagle Rock, Come Said the Boy, Chemistry and Cool World. Iconic Australian band The Badloves will deliver hits Green Limousine, Lost and Memphis and their new singles. Melbourne blues rock outfit King Canyon featuring Jimmy Cupples will open the show. Ross Wilson and The Peaceniks will join The Badloves, King Canyon and The Dollar Forty Sevens at Great Southern Nights at Deniliquin Golf Club on Saturday, April 9, 6pm to 11pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

