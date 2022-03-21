community, Sunshine Ride, Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre, Adrenaline Boxing and Conditioning, Fundraising, 24-hour stationary bike ride

Twenty-four hours on exercise bikes produced more than $62,000 raised through the second annual Sunshine Ride on the weekend. Organising committee member Steve Ballard said about 100 riders took part in the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre fundraiser on Friday and Saturday. Most teams were based at Albury's Adrenaline Boxing and Conditioning, but other groups rode at gyms in Wodonga and Wagga. Squads from Albury and Wodonga police stations were "just giving it to each other all the way through", with the NSW force claiming bragging rights over the team donation totals. IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Ballard was humbled and grateful for the community support as about 60 businesses contributed to the cause. One team completed 657 kilometres but all the groups averaged about 600km over the 24 hours. Everyone started the Sunshine Ride full of energy, but the dark night hours were harder. "It's like, 'What are we doing it for?' and then you think what you're doing it for and it gets you through," he said. "And then those last couple of hours it just goes whack, everyone just picks up." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

