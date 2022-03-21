community, harmony week, charles sturt university, harmony day

A celebration of Harmony day at Charles Sturt University's Albury campus yesterday embraced the theme of "everyone belongs". Along with the representative student councils, the university has planned a week to celebrate diversity across its different campuses. Charles Sturt University connection manager Kimbalee Morris said this year's theme of "everyone belongs" was about inclusiveness, respect and fostering a sense of community. Georgia Lewis, who is studying for a bachelor of education, said "the community spirit" was why she took the role as president of the Albury-Wodonga Student Representative Council, and encouraged everyone to get involved in Harmony day activities. "I'm a huge advocate in making sure the campus is safe for everyone," she said. The event ran for one day and had live music, cupcakes and vegetarian paella. Musician and student Josh Lindsay said the day is a way to bring students together. "I feel that the Albury campus is quite diverse. It's nice that every student has a place," IN OTHER NEWS: "I've been a musician from a very young age, and I love being able to bring music to events, such as this one. Everyone is just here to support each other." Harmony day is celebrated Australia wide and acknowledges unity and different cultural background. Albury campus has only recently started to hold events again due to the pandemic and social distancing. Nursing student Gabrielle Riki said, "events like these bring everyone together, and it's a beautiful day for all." Student and club officer Kerry read assists students in transitioning to university life and encourages international students to take part and join in where they can. "Students internationally and locally want to get involved, especially when Harmony day is about celebration and awareness," she said.

