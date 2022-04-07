news, court-and-crime,

A man has been jailed just hours after being caught hiding inside a Wodonga business while wearing stolen items taken during the break-in. Ashley Rigby, 26, forced his way into Hill's Moto Services on the corner of Romet Road and McKoy Street, about 3.30am on Thursday. The Wodonga Magistrates Court, sitting a few hours after the incident, heard he had been walking around the streets with a jemmy bar. The Queensland man, who has been living on the Border, entered the business and was trying on a helmet and goggles when police were alerted to the "hot" burglary taking place. IN OTHER NEWS: Five police officers surrounded the motorcycle and power equipment business a short time after receiving an alert from the owner, who was using their phone to watch security camera footage of Rigby inside the building. Police noticed a door at the rear of the building was damaged and they could hear movement coming from inside. They called for Rigby to come out of the property, but there was no response from the burglar. The owners arrived and unlocked a door to allow the police members to enter the building. The court heard Rigby was hiding in a corner while wearing the motorbike safety gear. He was arrested and taken back to the Wodonga Police Station. Under questioning, the 26-year-old said he'd used ice earlier in the night and decided to go for a walk. "He has taken his jemmy bar, torch and gloves with him in case he decided to break in somewhere," police told the court. "The accused stated that he likes dirt bikes and didn't really know what his plan was once inside the store." It followed an incident in the Albury region on Monday night or Tuesday morning in which a white Toyota Camry was stolen during an aggravated break-in. Rigby was picked up on Thurgoona Street and was a passenger in the car, which travelled between Albury and Wodonga multiple times that night. He told police he just needed a ride. The car is yet to be recovered and Albury police continue to investigate the matter. Magistrate Ian Watkins jailed Rigby for two months on charges including trespassing with intent to steal. He is expected to be extradited back to NSW once his sentence is finished.

