Federal member for Indi Helen Haines says she is adamant she "won't be bullied by anyone" regardless of who wins at the May 21 election, especially by Barnaby Joyce if he remains as deputy prime minister. Dr Haines was speaking on Monday at Wodonga to re-emphasise her priorities as an independent serving the region. She said reliable health care remained one of her biggest focuses, with housing also in the mix along with her long-going passionate push for an independent integrity commission. "I don't have to worry about having a party boss," she said. "The integrity commission is a big issue ... I will never be bullied by Barnaby. "I will never take the people of Indi for granted." IN OTHER NEWS: Dr Haines previously said she was looking forward to the contest. "This race is incredibly tight," she said. "We hold Indi by a margin of just 1.4 per cent. "Our Orange Army is fired up and doing amazing work." Regarding housing, Dr Haines said she would address more details of her views and plans on the issue on Tuesday afternoon. Last week Dr Haines again vowed to push for a federal integrity commission if she was re-elected. Dr Haines said she would be happy to work with any Parliament to establish a commission "that's fit for purpose". Her integrity bill failed to pass in Parliament last year because of a technicality involving the COVID-19 epidemic crisis. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

