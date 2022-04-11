Motorbike rider hit 114km/h in Albury before fleeing from police
Police are seeking help to identify a man who hit 114km/h while riding a motorbike through Albury.
The rider was spotted on North Street about 5pm on Sunday.
He was on a dark grey or black road bike and was spotted at 114km/h before riding north on Mate Street and accelerating.
The bike was spotted on Wagga Road before running a red light at Kaylock Road.
The rider was wearing a black singlet, and had arm tattoos and a black full faced helmet.
