Motorbike rider hit 114km/h in Albury before fleeing from police

Police are seeking help to identify a man who hit 114km/h while riding a motorbike through Albury. The rider was spotted on North Street about 5pm on Sunday. He was on a dark grey or black road bike and was spotted at 114km/h before riding north on Mate Street and accelerating. IN OTHER NEWS: The bike was spotted on Wagga Road before running a red light at Kaylock Road. The rider was wearing a black singlet, and had arm tattoos and a black full faced helmet.

