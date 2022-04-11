news, local-news,

Two North East startups have thrived in the wake of COVID restrictions and the Black Summer bushfires with the support of a pilot business program. Wodonga's Dysfunctional Crafts and Little Ice Creamery at Mansfield are success stories of the LaunchMe initiative, a business mentor service established by Good Shepherd - a national support provider for women, girls and families. Business coach Millie Wall has offered assistance to 18 small businesses across the region and has a further six on a waiting list. "It's been very busy really having one coach in the North East, so we would love to expand it but it does require all staff on the ground to enable that," she said. "It would require funding and support from probably state and federal governments. It would be great to be able to expand the program if we could get that support. "We've got a range of businesses, one from almost every industry, and they're having some great success." IN OTHER NEWS: Rachel Newman said she "no idea" about running a business, but had been able to add new elements to her handmade crafts venture. "Millie has really given me another point of view, some training, but also showed me different avenues I didn't even know were available," Ms Newman said. "She's helped me find online courses. I'm currently doing a 3D printing and laser cutting course which I previously knew nothing about." Since joining LaunchMe, Little Ice Creamery has been able to move into the event space, much to the delight of owner Kellie Rorison. "Lots of markets and events were cancelled, so weddings and the wholesale has been great," she said. "Millie has helped us create the contracts and make sure everything was correct. It really helped and solidified that it was a great idea." LaunchMe officially started in December but funding is set to finish in June unless extended by federal and state governments. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

