Australian Red Cross Lifeblood urgently needs 110 Albury Wodonga locals to give blood this Easter long weekend. People with O positive and O negative blood types are particularly needed to donate blood. O negative is the universal blood type and can be given in emergency situations where a patient's blood group is unknown and is often stocked on ambulances and rescue helicopters. Just one trauma patient can need huge quantities of blood in a short amount of time, which is why it's so important to have O negative blood on hand. Sergio De Marchi from Lifeblood said: "Easter is traditionally a time when many of our donors take a well-deserved break, but this year is particularly difficult with two consecutive long weekends for Easter and Anzac Day. "We are encouraging locals to give just an hour of their time over Easter and give the gift of life." Mr De Marchi said the Omicron wave as well as tragic flooding in New South Wales and Queensland had hit Australia's blood stocks hard. "Not only has Omicron swept the country forcing people to quarantine and isolate, but we've also seen catastrophic flooding affecting many thousands of people and impacting their ability to donate blood," he said. "Blood will be needed by thousands of people every day this Easter weekend, including trauma and emergency patients, mums delivering babies, and people undergoing cancer treatment. If you can, please book a donation." Lifeblood's own reserves of the emergency blood type - needed by accident and trauma patients - have dropped to their lowest point in 12 months. Lifeblood executive director of Donor Services Cath Stone said nearly 40 donor centres will open across Australia on Good Friday to give all blood types a much-needed boost. "The need for blood is often unplanned and urgent," Ms Stone said. "This time of year is when many of our donors take a well-deserved break, but the next two weeks are shaping up to be particularly difficult with back-to-back long weekends for Easter and Anzac Day. "We urgently need 4500 people of all blood types to book a donation before Easter Monday, and a further 7500 through to Anzac Day, and we need them to come back for a second donation when they are next eligible, to ensure we can keep hospital fridges well stocked." To book a donation, visit lifeblood.com.au. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

