Albury's Olwen Steel will shave her head for charity and reach her 450th blood donation within 24 hours. Olwen, who grew up in London the eldest of six children and moved to Albury in 1987, said she had accompanied her mother to the blood donor centre as a little girl. "It was a really big thing for her," she said. Olwen said she was "fortunate" to be able to donate blood easily. "I just thought I'd give my blood, that's a possibility of life," she said. Having the less common B positive blood type meant Olwen felt she could help the people who needed it. She will also participate in the Leukemia Foundation's World's Biggest Shave, where she will shave her head at The Abbeyhill Collective sustainable hair salon in Albury on March 18. The milestone blood donation is the next day.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/161545203/3bcd5689-eb48-440b-9490-8d38f6f8239c.jpg/r0_134_4936_2923_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg