The "big broad brush" of military opportunities will be on display in central Albury on Saturday, March 12. A two-day Australian Defence Force careers expo at Albury Entertainment Centre and QEII Square has been highlighting more than 200 roles in the army, navy and airforce. The education day on Friday saw about 120 school students visit while Sartuday's free session, 9am to 3pm, is open to the public, with a Roulettes flyover scheduled for 1pm. IN OTHER NEWS: Captain Gemma Berto said the stalls and information showcased fields such as transport, ordnance, communications, electrical and mechanical. "We have a lot of simulators as well, so the kids are jumping on and having a good old crack at it," she said. "Trying to put out a fire as a simulator, to getting in a life raft, to an aircraft simulator. "The amount of equipment we've brought for this expo has been amazing. "It's something we definitely want to drive forward in Albury to get that out there and get people knowing that Defence is a great job and something to look forward to hopefully as a career."

