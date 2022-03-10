Police pursue truck driver in the middle of Hume Highway near Albury

news, court-and-crime,

A truck driver has been charged following a pursuit on the Border. The 60-year-old man's heavy vehicle was spotted driving in a dangerous manner at Ettamogah about 9.10pm on Sunday. The vehicle was driven down the middle of the two southbound lanes, south on the Hume Highway. Police initated a pursuit but the vehicle failed to stop. IN OTHER NEWS: The chase was called off when the truck crossed into Wodonga. Police located the vehicle at the Mundoonen rest area at Yass about 9.40am on Wednesday. "Highway Patrol officers spoke with the man before he was arrested and taken to Yass Police Station, where he was charged with police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously," a police spokesman said. "The Raymond Terrace man was granted conditional bail to appear in Albury Local Court on Monday 28 March 2022."

