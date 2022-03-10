Road blitz aims to stem growing toll after five North East deaths

news, court-and-crime,

Officers are set to run a long weekend safety operation amid an increase in the road toll. Police have attended five deaths this year in the Wodonga, Wangaratta, Alpine and Cobram regions, and the statewide toll has grown from 44 to 54 to the same time this year. Operation Arid will start on Friday morning and will focus on speed, fatigue and distraction offences. Acting Senior Sergeant Sarrah O'Keefe said March was the most dangerous period on the roads in the state, and it was likely people would travel to regional areas for holidays. IN OTHER NEWS: "The aim is to provide a high visibility policing presence to reinforce positive driving behaviours and lessen the incidents of road trauma," she said. "It's about keeping people safe this long weekend and ensuring people are getting to their destinations." There has been a 60 per cent increase in motorbike deaths on Victorian roads this year, with 16 lives lost. More than 60 per cent of road deaths have occurred in regional areas. "Sadly we've had five lives lost on our roads in our police service area," Acting Senior Sergeant O'Keefe said. "This operation is about keeping all road users safe on our roads. "It's also a reminder that road safety is everyone's responsibility." Members from various units, including general duties police, highway patrol officers and police from Melbourne will be involved in Operation Arid. The blitz starts at 12.01am on Friday and will run until Monday night.

