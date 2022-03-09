Member for Farrer Sussan Ley formally endorsed to represent Liberal Party in upcoming election
Local News
Member for Farrer Sussan Ley has been formally endorsed to represent the Liberal Party in the upcoming federal election.
The Environment Minister was officially approved as the Liberal candidate yesterday by a federal party committee.
