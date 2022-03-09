news, local-news,

Member for Farrer Sussan Ley has been formally endorsed to represent the Liberal Party in the upcoming federal election. The Environment Minister was officially approved as the Liberal candidate yesterday by a federal party committee. IN OTHER NEWS: The committee had been set up following ructions in the NSW division, which resulted in court challenges over the nominations for Farrer and other seats. Deniliquin-based Liberal Party member Christian Ellis had been mooted as a challenger to Ms Ley. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/beau.greenway/139fb41c-2eeb-46e6-b7b2-5386493c1e6d.jpg/r0_256_5041_3104_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg