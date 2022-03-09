Wodonga stabbing victim says daughter may have saved her life

news, court-and-crime,

A mother who was stabbed inside her home as her daughter screamed for the attack to stop has encouraged victims of domestic violence to seek help. The Wodonga woman's ex-husband was jailed on Monday for a minimum of three years and nine months following the incident inside her White Box Rise home on June 10 last year. The father of their two daughters had armed himself with a mattock handle and knife and walked to the victim's home. He smashed a glass panel and broke the door frame before forcing his way inside. The victim didn't even have time to get out of bed before she was stabbed and hit as their 15-year-old daughter screamed for the man to stop. The victim said she could feel the anger in the man's blows. IN OTHER NEWS: She told The Border Mail she thought she might have been killed, were her daughter not next to her. "I heard a bang and it was a matter of seconds and he was on me," she said. "I could feel the impact of his anger in the strikes. "I was worried for my daughter. "When you're in a rage, you don't hear what's going on around you but my daughter was screaming at him to stop. "I feel that I would have had way more serious injuries or been killed if she wasn't there." The couple had been together since they were 18 and while he was financially controlling, and she expected some retaliation when they separated, she never predicted he would react with such violence. The man had attacked her in October 2007 after she spent $250 on a cubby house. The County Court heard he threw a coffee mug "as hard as he could" directly at her legs, breaking her ankle. The woman told Albury hospital staff she had accidently been hit by a bat. She said it had taken her a long time to realise his behaviour wasn't right. She didn't know the Centre Against Violence existed before her ordeal but said staff had been "amazing". "I'd encourage women to speak up and go to the police or the Centre Against Violence," she said. "When he gets out again, I'm worried he will do something. "That will always be in the back of my head. "Hopefully he will have time to change and become a better person. "I never thought he would go to that extent, but I did think something would happen, it was just a matter of time." Her sister said it was a shame the attacker hadn't sought help for his issues. "Everyone has lost out, the girls have lost their dad, it's just tragic," she said. One of the daughters was bullied after the incident online and in school and was told to kill herself. Judge Amanda Chambers imposed a maximum six-and-a-half year sentence. She said the man's behaviour was a "shocking example of violent offending fuelled by anger and resentment directed at your former wife". "The harmful impact of your offending on her and her children will be long lasting," she said. "In sentencing you I must clearly denounce your offending and deter others from such utterly unacceptable conduct." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

