The owner of a Corryong cafe will complete a 130-kilometre walk from Wodonga to the Upper Murray to raise awareness for war veterans' mental health. Stuart Spratt will depart from Boathaven, near Lake Hume, on Friday and aims to make his way back to Corryong, via Cudgewa, in four days. The March On campaign is an initiative of Soldier On, a support services provider for Defence Force personnel, veterans and their families. Mr Spratt has friends who have served in the Defence Force and has seen first-hand some of the problems they have faced. "Veterans suicide is a major issue and anything we can do to increase awareness of it is for the better," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: He expects several of them to join him for parts of his walk, while a scooter has been made available to make the journey easier for some veterans. Among them is Wodonga's Laurie Phillips, who spent 26 years in the Australian Navy and has encouraged Mr Spratt to achieve his goal. "We have got a number of veterans from the Albury-Wodonga area and locally who are supporting us," he added. Mr Spratt is a part-owner of the Legends on Hansen cafe and said he wanted to carry on the tradition of support for Soldier On, established by a previous proprietor, Kim Winter. Donations to can be made via the Legends on Hansen Facebook page or in person at the cafe.

