A new online portal aimed at attracting new residents to Albury-Wodonga will be launched by Albury and Wodonga councils on Thursday. The Live Albury Wodonga website is a centralised information hub that provides resources for people considering a move to the regions, such as employment opportunities, lifestyle, property, and education. The service also has a Skills Board, which provides free, ongoing advertising for job skills required to support economic activity in the community. Albury mayor Kylie King said Live Albury Wodonga was a fantastic way to bring the twin cities together. "People move here for the connected location, career opportunities and support services but fall in love with the liveability and wonderfully diverse and culturally rich community," she said. Wodonga mayor Kev Poulton said the program aimed to share everything that's good about living and working on the Border to potential newcomers. "All of us know that Albury-Wodonga offers a terrific regional lifestyle for families with great opportunities to work and invest," he said.

