Yarrawonga best and fairest Leigh Masters produced an exceptional display in the practice match win over Pascoe Vale on Saturday, ahead of the Ovens and Murray Football League season. Masters ability to intercept mark proved critical in the 20-point home win. "It was probably an even performance, apart from Leigh Masters, who was the standout," coach Mark Whiley revealed. "He roamed across half-back and did what he did all last year." The Pigeons came out of the match with a couple of niggling injuries, including Jackson Meade, but they're hopeful it's only a slight gluteal strain. Yarrawonga will now host Wodonga in the final practice match for both clubs on Saturday. Meanwhile, Wodonga Raiders' Isaac Muller was dynamic in the club's four-point win over Sunbury on Saturday. "He was probably our best player, he played really well," coach Marc Almond suggested. "Max Beattie also played well, through the midfield and then up forward, along with Brad St John and Cooper Daly." Raiders were missing a number of players as they prepare for their final practice match against Goulburn Valley's Mansfield on Saturday. Corowa-Rutherglen is the only other club yet to round out the pre-season as it prepares to meet Nathalia. IN OTHER NEWS: The Roos are the only one of the six teams to start the season on the opening weekend who will play the week before.

