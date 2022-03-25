news, local-news,

LOOK UP King Valley Balloon Fiesta, Milawa and Wangaratta, Saturday, March 26, and Sunday, March 27, from 7am Up to 20 hot air balloons will launch from Brown Brothers Airfield (free entry) from 7am. Balloon Glow will offer a stunning light show choreographed to music at Wangaratta Turf Club on Saturday from 5-8pm. There will be food, market stalls and live music. Join a morning balloon flight and finish with breakfast at Brown Brothers Winery (available each morning, tickets online). The Finale Prosecco Brunch runs in the historic barn at Brown Brothers on Sunday morning. Indulge in a gourmet spread and Brown Brothers Prosecco. Bookings essential. LISTEN UP Strawberry Fields Festival, Tocumwal, Saturday, March 26, and Sunday, March 27, and Red Hot Summer Tour, Gateway Lakes, Wodonga, Saturday, March 26, 1pm After a two-year hiatus, Strawberry Fields Festival is back. The new two-weekend format sold out in 60 seconds! It will take place over March 25-27 and April 1-3 at 50 per cent capacity each weekend. Headlining Red Hot Summer Tour will be Hunters & Collectors with special guests James Reyne, The Living End, The Angels, Baby Animals, Killing Heidi and Boom Crash Opera. DREAM UP Dreams Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks Tribute Show, Beer Deluxe Albury, Sunday, March 27, 5pm to 9.30pm Back to the gypsy that I was! Bring your wild heart and that gypsy spirit to re-live one of the legendary bands and performers of the 1970s and 1980s, Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks. It features a well-oiled and talented group of musicians dedicated to the task of bringing this era and sound to the stage. Doors open 4pm. DRIVE UP Albury Wodonga Caravan, Camping and Fish Show, Albury Showgrounds, Saturday, March 26, 9am to 5pm, and Sunday, March 27, 9am to 4pm Check out a caravan, camper trailer, roof top tent, slide-on or a 4WD and swag. Albury Wodonga Caravan, Camping and Fish Show celebrates 23 years at Albury Showgrounds this weekend. TURN UP The Push All-Ages Tour - Allday + JK-47, The Cube Wodonga, Sunday, March 27, 1.30pm Australian genre-bending legend Allday, rapper JK-47, Unearthed comp winner Asha Bright and Border act Iva Mahoni are coming to Wodonga. This is an all-ages, supervised, drug, alcohol and smoke-free event. No pass-outs. Bookings: Moshtix BRUSH UP My Travelling Palette exhibition opening, GIGS Art Gallery, Wodonga, Saturday, March 26, 4pm to 6pm My Travelling Palette documents Lionel Ward's visual journey featuring Zimbabwe, Venice, Florence and Albury-Wodonga. His artwork comprises drawings, notes and photos from adventuring worldwide with his wife. It runs until April 16.

