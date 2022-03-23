news, court-and-crime,

A North Albury man has been charged with seven offences following a siege on Tuesday evening. NSW Police said the incident began about 9.45pm when officers were called to a home on Mate Street following reports a vehicle was on fire. Police located a man, 29, inside the house. "It will be alleged the man refused to leave the premises and threatened to set the house alight," police said in a statement. Police established a perimeter while Fire and Rescue NSW firefighters extinguished the car fire. "A short time later, the man left the house allegedly armed with several knives and walked towards police," police said. "Officers attempted to arrest the man, when he returned inside the house before re-approaching police unarmed." The man was arrested and taken to Albury Police Station, where he was charged with seven offences: The man was refused bail to appear at Albury Local Court on Wednesday, March 23.

