A MOTORCYCLIST, 18, has been charged in relation to the death of a 19 year-old fellow rider from Albury on Wodonga's Lincoln Causeway on Monday night. The Wodonga man was arrested on Wednesday and faces dangerous driving causing death and driving in a manner dangerous counts. Police said the motorcyclist was present at the time Issac Smith died about 7.05pm on Monday while aboard his bike. The charged man faced Wodonga Court on Wednesday and was bailed to re-appear there on August 11.

