Tributes to young dad Issac Smith, 19, after tragic motorbike death

An Albury father killed in a motorbike crash on the Lincoln Causeway has been remembered as a young man "loved by everybody". Issac Smith, 19, died in a crash about 7.05pm on Monday night. Smith, the father of a baby girl, appeared to have been riding with at least one other person when he crashed his bike. The incident left his friends and family members devastated, with the late man leaving behind a partner and a four-month-old daughter. His brother-in-law, who asked not to be named for privacy reasons, said his friends and loved ones were in a state of shock over their loss. "He didn't have a bad bone in his body," he said. "He was loved by everybody. He loved his motorbikes, maybe a bit too much. "He was really passionate about his bikes and his daughter and my sister. "His daughter is just four months old which is so sad." Detectives from the Major Collision Investigation Unit are investigating the circumstances of the crash. Officers examined Mr Smith's damaged motorbike and the scene, near the railway overpass, on Monday night into Tuesday morning. Three motorbikes, including Mr Smith's damaged bike, were visible at the scene. Friends and family members expressed shock after the incident. IN OTHER NEWS Many people took to social media to share condolences with his family members, including his partner of three years. She said she would cherish the memories they had made over their time together. Police are investigating if speed and racing may have been factors in the incident. His loved ones had planned to return to the crash site on Tuesday. Mr Smith had worked as a furniture removalist. "We're just heartbroken," his brother-in-law said. "We're still shocked, it's still sort of setting in. "It's still very raw." His partner wrote on Facebook that he had died doing something he enjoyed. "He definitely went doing something he loved," she said. "I just wish he could see his daughter grow up." Friend Nathan Kramer wrote he would cherish the time he spent with Mr Smith. "I'll forever appreciate the memories I have with you," he said. Police said Mr Smith died at the scene of the crash and are seeking witnesses and dashcam footage. "The exact circumstances surrounding the crash are yet to be determined," a spokesman said. Anyone with information can call (02) 6049 2600 or 1800 333 000. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/a86d806c-ee72-4df1-ba71-95ced6760f5c.jpg/r0_53_907_565_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg