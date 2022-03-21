sport, australian-rules-football, osborne, rory muggivan, bailey mcalister

Classy utility Rory Muggivan is set to make a surprise return to Osborne a decade after starring in the Tigers' 2012 flag triumph. Muggivan dominated for the Tigers in the 2012 grand final against Henty where he won the Des Kennedy medal for best-on-ground. His nephew, Bailey McAlister, has also signed. McAlister is the son of Osborne premiership coach Daniel, who led the perennial powerhouse to the ultimate success in 2012. Both Muggivan and McAlister have spent the past few seasons with Thurgoona. Muggivan also played in the Bulldogs' 2019 flag while McAlister has played a handful of senior matches at the kennel. Osborne coach Joel Mackie said the pair should prove handy additions if they can improve their fitness after doing limited work over the pre-season. "Rory was keen to come back to the club and it coincides with the 10-year reunion of the 2012 flag," Mackie said. "As a bit of a bonus, Bailey has also committed. "Rory is fairly versatile and I can see him having a role at either end of the ground, depending on match-ups. "He can be damaging roaming off half-back and is an elite kick when he is fit and firing. "Rory is also a smart footballer and reads the play exceptionally well. "He hasn't done a heap of work over the pre-season but also has the ability to rotate through the midfield as his fitness improves. "So I expect him to build as the season progresses." ALSO IN SPORT Mackie said McAlister could easily establish himself as a senior regular. "Bailey has got plenty of ability, he just needs to find his routine and what works best for him," he said. "I view him as a senior footballer but Bailey has to commit to training, do the work and put his hand up to play each week. "Bailey is only young and I can see him playing forward and rotating through the midfield. "Mainly as a forward initially and then spending time in the midfield as his fitness improves. "He reminds me a lot of his old man (Daniel) but he just lacks the fitness required at the moment." The Tigers have lost some of their aura of invincibility after the off-season departures of Sam Stening, Michael Driscoll, Hayden Armstrong, Kodie O'Malley and Ethan Weidemann.

