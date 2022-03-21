Male rider dies in motorcycle crash on Wodonga's Lincoln Causeway

news, local-news,

A man has died in a motorcycle crash on Wodonga's Lincoln Causeway on Monday evening. Victoria Police said emergency services were called to the scene about 7.05pm after reports a motorcycle had crashed. "On arrival crews located a deceased male rider," police said in a statement. "The exact circumstances surrounding the crash are yet to be determined." Police asked anyone who witnessed the collision, with dashcam footage or further information to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au. Sixty-two people have died on Victorian roads this year, compared with 52 at the same time last year. IN OTHER NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zVtrQGhRGBmiD3RNa8bKgt/2f875b81-26ed-40f5-a235-d5608d35a469.jpg/r0_258_5568_3404_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg