news, local-news,

MUSIC fans will be spoilt for choice with multiple gigs and festivals throughout the Border this weekend. Red Hot Summer Tour will return to Gateway Lakes in Wodonga on Saturday after its 2020 and 2021 events were cancelled owing to the global pandemic. Hunters & Collectors will be joined by James Reyne, The Living End, The Angels, Baby Animals, Killing Heidi and Boom Crash Opera in a show from 1pm. After a two-year (pandemic-forced) hiatus, Strawberry Fields Festival 2022 kicked off at Tocumwal on Friday. It will run over the next two weekends at 50 per cent normal capacity. Tickets sold out in 60 seconds to see almost 40 bands and acts across multiple stages. Fleetwood Mac fans will be in for a treat this weekend. Dreams Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks Tribute Show will run at Beer Deluxe Albury on Sunday. It features a well-oiled and talented group of musicians dedicated to the task of bringing this era and sound to the stage. Doors open 4pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/139177547/98e24d10-ab03-4bc4-b9d3-97d4fb8a726f.jpg/r0_121_1822_1150_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg