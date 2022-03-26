coronavirus,

The rate COVID-19 cases in the Murrumbidgee Local Health District has dropped below 600 new daily cases for the first time in five days. In the 24 hours to 4pm on Friday, the MLHD recorded a total of 525 new cases including 419 positive results from rapid Antigen tests (RAT) and 106 from PCR tests. The MLHD has recorded more than 600 new cases per day since March 21. Friday's drop in case numbers fits within the pattern of positive results over the past eight weeks in the MLHD where new cases have dropped over the weekend and increased at the start of the week. IN OTHER NEWS: Across NSW there were 19,843 positive test results in the 24 hours to 4pm on Friday, including 12,160 positive RATs and 7683 positive PCR tests. NSW Health has recorded the deaths of four women with COVID-19. Two women were in their 70s and two women were in their 80s. One woman had received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and three women had received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. Two women were from Sydney's Eastern Suburbs, one woman was from the Central Coast and one woman was from northern NSW. NSW Health has expressed its sincere condolences to their loved ones. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

