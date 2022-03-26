news, local-news,

A unique architectural home recently built in East Albury has fetched interest in excess of $3 million just days after it entered the market. The six-bedroom, three-bathroom house set on approximately 1.24 hectares is elevated from the street and hidden within the hills of Doctors Point. Built by Berg Design in 2021, the home has been described by selling agent Stean Nicholls Real Estate as "one of a kind" with its exterior wrapped in the ancient Japanese method of shou sugi ban and brick veneer. Inside the home, some of features include light-filled windows, polished concrete flooring, premium Italian ceramic tiles for wet areas and an enclosed staircase with European Oak flooring. IN OTHER NEWS: An open-plan kitchen, dining and family room and drinks area provides views from every vantage point. The master bedroom and ensuite includes a walk-in shower and a feature bathtub with further views, while four more bedrooms, a baby nursery and study share two sleek and stylish bathrooms. A hydronic in-floor heating system as integration to the home's hot water supply and swimming pool heating with via tablet control. Stean Nicholls' Lachlan Hutchins said there were many quality aspects to the build. "The house is also essentially built to enable the new owner to live almost entirely off the grid," he added. "The level of enquiry has been great. Interest has been at the over $3 million mark, and it seems to appeal to a range of buyers, from young families looking for a large home through to retirees." Expressions of interest close on April 7.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/beau.greenway/320e1769-c7da-4830-a842-fb8d99c13d01.jpg/r0_351_4000_2611_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg