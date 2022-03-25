news, local-news,

Albury-Wodonga's Regional Deal will proceed without NSW or Victorian government involvement. Member for Farrer Sussan Ley will on Friday unveil ten major projects and programs that will receive $80 million in designated funding from next week's federal government budget. That will include $22 million for a new Wodonga TAFE heavy vehicle training centre at the Logic industrial estate at Barnawartha North and $20 million to assist Albury Wodonga Health with infrastructure plans. Contributions from Albury and Wodonga councils should see the deal exceed $100 million. It had been originally anticipated a deal involving the Commonwealth, NSW and Victorian governments and the councils could be reached, Ms Ley noted. "The federal funding comes after all five governments involved in the deal signed a statement of intent in July 2020 and flows towards ideas and plans put forward by a half a dozen local reference and working groups," the federal government MP said. "We had hoped to involve both the Victorian and NSW governments in this week's announcement, but the two states are still to fully finalise their various commitments in any detail. "That's disappointing but perhaps not unexpected when you have multiple offices and government departments working on such a significant and landmark cross-border agreement for our area." A representative of NSW Deputy Premier Paul Toole said earlier this month that his government "will proceed with commitments for Albury regardless of the outcome of the Regional Deal". IN OTHER NEWS: While Victorian Regional Development Minister Mary-Anne Thomas, last month in Wodonga, declined to commit to a deal deadline, saying "we won't be drawn on timelines that are determined by the Commonwealth in order to meet their election cycle". Victorian Liberal Party Senator Jane Hume hailed the money going towards the heavy vehicle driver training centre and investment for Gateway Island which will allow improvements flagged under a Wodonga Council blueprint come to fruition. But, she lamented the lack of commitment from the Victorian administration. "It is incredibly disappointing however to again witness Dan Andrews' Victorian Labor Government neglect the Border and North East," Senator Hume said. "The Victorian Labor Government have had three long years to come to the table and still we see nothing from them." Senator Hume also noted two election promises made by the federal Coalition before the last election had stalled through inaction by the Victorian government. "In 2019 the federal government provided Victoria $168 million to build the McKoy Street overpass (at the Hume Freeway)," she said. "Three years later, not a single shovel has hit the ground. "In 2019 the federal government provided Victoria $250,000 for safety barriers on Melrose Drive (at the freeway). "Three years later, not a single piece of work has been done. "The Victorian Labor Government have a track record of neglecting Wodonga." Both projects have been caught in planning bureaucracy with Regional Roads Victoria, which oversees the freeway. The Regional Deal was also first announced in 2019 before the last election, with Border-based government Senator Bridget McKenzie flagging it during a National Press Club address in Wodonga. Ms Ley raised the prospect of it unfolding without Victoria earlier this month, while Wodonga mayor Kev Poulton said last week "I think Wodonga will miss out". Cr Poulton based his assessment on governments from different political parties being in power in Melbourne and Canberra.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XJLgPnEdnKaFugZzKyL6Sw/80e3b6bd-5b70-40c6-a91e-6bac00fc3665.jpg/r9_0_3921_2210_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg