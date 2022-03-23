community, hepcure bus travels around, new treatment

HEP CURED Mobile Mural campaign stopped in Albury yesterday as a part of a tour to bring awareness to people who may be living with hepatitis C. The new oral treatment is taken each day for eight to 12 weeks and has a success rate of more than 95 per cent. Peer support worker Steve Froudist lived with the condition for more than 50 years and is now proudly cured. "I lived most of my life feeling weak, the new treatment is a breeze compared to what I endured before, and people need to know this works," he said. The campaign is a way to help spread the news and provide information on support and access to treatments available at an affordable cost. IN OTHER NEWS: Albury hepatitis-C nurse Geoff Bartlett assists patients in a safe, judgment-free environment. He wants people to know there is help available. "Come and see me. My office is a safe place for anyone who needs support," he said.

