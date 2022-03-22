Stabbing victim Tobby Jarvis wanted by Wodonga police

news, court-and-crime,

A man who was stabbed during a weekend incident in Wodonga is now wanted by police. Officers were called to a home on De Kerilleau Drive about 8pm on Saturday after 29-year-old Tobby Jarvis was stabbed. Three people were seen running from the area. Police did name or give details about the person stabbed but Jarvis, also known as Tobby-Aaron Jarvis, took to social media to name himself as the victim. "There (sic) just dogs took three of them to beat me," he said to a friend on Facebook. His friend asked if he was at the scene. "Yeah I got stabbed but all good," he replied. Police on Tuesday said Jarvis was wanted for threats to inflict serious injury and committing indictable offences on bail. IN OTHER NEWS He has neck tattoos, is 180 centimetres tall, of thin build with short blonde hair. He is known to frequent Albury-Wodonga and Wangaratta. Call (02) 6049 2600 or 1800 333 000 with information.

