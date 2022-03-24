news, court-and-crime,

A horror run on the region's roads continues with a woman killed in a crash at Bonegilla this afternoon. Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives are heading to the region after the single-vehicle crash on the Murray Valley Highway about 2.30pm. "Sadly the passenger, a yet to be identified woman, died at the scene," Leading Senior Constable Rohan Imms said. "The other two occupants of the vehicle were transported to hospital for observation. "The exact circumstances surrounding the collision are yet to be determined. "The road will be closed for an extended period and road users should avoid the area." It follows the death of Issac Smith, who crashed his motorbike on the Lincoln Causeway in Wodonga on Monday night. His friend who was riding another bike with him at the time, Kaiden David Whitehurst, has been charged with dangerous driving causing death and driving in a manner dangerous. The 18-year-old faced a filing hearing in the Wodonga Magistrates Court on Wednesday after being charged by detectives from the Major Collision Investigation Unit. Whitehurst is on bail and will return to the court on August 11. Friends continue to pay tribute to the late father following their loss, with memorials left near the crash site on the causeway. That incident followed the death of Lavington man Josh Dalitz at Tocumwal. The 31-year-old's vehicle was found on March 13. Hundreds of friends and family are set to pay their final respects to the former Oaklands man in a service at the town's cemetery at 11am on Saturday. IN OTHER NEWS: Police also attended a crash that killed a woman, 72, at Brocklesby last month, and other deaths near Wagga. Albury officers will start a road safety blitz on Friday in a bid to drive down road trauma. Inspector Scott Trewhella said there had been three lives lost in the wider Albury and Murrumbidgee police regions this year, which was three lives too many. "We often read about these in the paper, and there might not be that connection because you don't know the person," he said of road trauma. "But it very well could be someone you love or care about or it could be you or your family that are mourning. "One is simply too many. "It does have that ripple effect on the community. "We're seeing families torn apart." A large number of officers from other areas, including Sydney, will head to Albury and smaller towns in the region for the operation. Inspector Trewhella said the blitz wasn't about pulling people up for "nothing" but instead about ensuring driver safety. "We don't want to see people losing their lives on the roads," he said. "It should be a safe space. "We've all got a part to play in that." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

