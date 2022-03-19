news, local-news,

Hundreds of people are expected to attend a final send off for a larger than life character as community members try to come to terms with their sudden loss. Josh Dalitz died in a crash on the Newell Highway at Tocumwal last weekend. His funeral will be held next Saturday. The 31-year-old mechanic, who grew up in Oaklands and was living in Lavington, was remembered by his mother Leeanne as a larrikin who was loved by those who knew him. "We're devastated," she said. "We just can't believe it. "He's got a huge network of friends and it doesn't seem real." The Twin City Truck Centre worker, known by his mates as Hobbit, had been catching up with friends in Finley on Saturday. His family believes he was heading to Tocumwal on Saturday night and crashed, with his vehicle found on Sunday afternoon. "He was a menace and a larrikin and loved to party, loved to socialise, and just had a massive network of people he was in regular contact with," his mother said. "The support we've had from everybody in the community has been incredible." Mr Dalitz was keen on football and played for the Oaklands Hawks as a junior and the Billabong Crows as an adult, with a two-season stint at Tocumwal. He also played cricket and started a junior cricket side while in school at Oaklands. "His mates are devastated," his sister Ebony Goldsack said. "They just can't believe it. "It's made us realise how much everyone loved him." Ms Goldsack said her brother "marched to the beat of his own drum" Brother in law Phil Goldack said the family had been overwhelmed with messages and people visiting to pass on their condolences. "He will be missed by everybody," he said. "He could carry on a bit with his antics, but you won't find many people with a bad thing to say about him." IN OTHER NEWS: Twin City service manager Lance Warr said Mr Dalitz was a talented mechanic and a mentor to others. "It's rocked the whole dealership," he said. "He was a strong mentor to our apprentices and treated everyone equally. "He will be sorely missed." A graveside funeral will be held at Oaklands at 11am next Saturday with mourners able to camp to avoid driving home. The Crows are likely to pay tribute to Mr Dalitz in the club's first home game at Oaklands on April 9.

