Female driver, 72, dies at scene of single-car crash at Brocklesby
A woman died in a single-car crash at Brocklesby on Thursday.
NSW Police said the incident occurred about 4.40pm on the Kywong-Howlong Road, about 40 kilometres west of Albury.
Police were told a Ford Falcon station wagon was travelling north when the vehicle crossed the south-bound lane and left the road, hitting a tree.
"Emergency services were called, however, the driver, a 72 year-old woman, died at the scene," police said in a statement.
Traffic and Highway Patrol Command officers attended and established a crime scene.
Police have asked any witnesses, including motorists with dashcam vision, to contact Albury Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
- Bookmark https://www.bordermail.com.au/
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter: @bordermail
- Follow us on Instagram @bordermail
- Follow us on Google News.