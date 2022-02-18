news, local-news,

A woman died in a single-car crash at Brocklesby on Thursday. NSW Police said the incident occurred about 4.40pm on the Kywong-Howlong Road, about 40 kilometres west of Albury. Police were told a Ford Falcon station wagon was travelling north when the vehicle crossed the south-bound lane and left the road, hitting a tree. "Emergency services were called, however, the driver, a 72 year-old woman, died at the scene," police said in a statement. Traffic and Highway Patrol Command officers attended and established a crime scene. Police have asked any witnesses, including motorists with dashcam vision, to contact Albury Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. A report will be prepared for the coroner. IN OTHER NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zVtrQGhRGBmiD3RNa8bKgt/89f9df0c-2620-432b-9e4f-ae51664fa84c.jpg/r0_87_960_629_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg