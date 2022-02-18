life-style,

A BORDER gourmet food store is now sitting pretty in the heart of historic Beechworth. Miss Amelie Gourmet Beechworth opened on Thursday on the corner of Ford and Camp streets, diagonally opposite the post office. The prominent balcony on the former Central Hotel will be open to the public for the first time in decades. Miss Amelie Gourmet co-owner David Kapay said the expansion to Beechworth would tap into the North East tourism market. "We're in a prime position and we expect weekends to be big," he said. "We will also have live music on the balcony on the weekends." Miss Amelie Gourmet Beechworth will employ up to 15 including six junior trainees under the management of Rhys Shannon and Abbie Little. Kapay said the building would seat more than 100 over two levels. He said they offered French pastries and take-home meals as well as gourmet pies; the Bridge Road Pale Ale, Beef and Bacon (BBB) variety is a tribute to their new home. "We will have charcuterie, cheese, bread and dips and even oysters," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: Co-owner Ken Little said the design was sensitive to heritage and would fulfil the owner's vision of returning people to the balcony. "It is an iconic building; the balcony will be a big feature," he said. The premises has housed The Corner Hotel, The Dreyer's Hotel, Central Hotel, Astor Cafe and The Dolphin Cafe. Inspired by Wodonga fine dining restaurant Miss Amelie, Miss Amelie Gourmet is a joint venture by Miss Amelie owners David and Sally Kapay and business partners Ken and Rachel Little and Jim and Nicky Myers. It was launched in September 2020 in response to the impact of the global pandemic on the hospitality sector. With its headquarters in Wodonga and a shopfront in Albury, Miss Amelie Gourmet also supplies IGA supermarkets and North East Victorian cafes. A Canberra shopfront is also on the radar. Miss Amelie opened in Wodonga in mid-2016 . Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

