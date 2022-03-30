news, local-news,

Commuters will soon be able to track the location of Albury busses, according to Member for Albury Justin Clancy. More than 100 busses in Albury have been installed with real-time tracking technology to show predicted arrival time and the fullness of the bus as part of the Transport Connected Bus Program. Mr Clancy said six local bus operators, including Kanes Buses, Lieschke Bus Lines, Cann's Bus Lines, Dyson Buslines, Martin's Albury and R&S Geddes helped to roll out the technology across eight regular routes and 122 school routes throughout Albury. IN OTHER NEWS: The real time information is available via the Transport for NSW's Trip Planner app as well as other transport apps available. The data collected from the program will also assist bus operators and Transport for NSW in planning for future improvements to services. Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said the program had already been rolled out in other areas of the state, including Wagga Wagga. "This is a big win for regional communities and it will change the way customers use buses to travel to key locations in their communities including shops, health services and schools," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

