A former boilermaker turned sculptor will have two of his designs displayed on Victoria's biggest stage for the artform. Splitters Creek resident Chris Jolly started his business, Wild Designs, two years ago and decided to put two entries forward for the sculpture exhibition to run alongside the Melbourne International Flower and Garden Show this weekend. Much to his delight, both we're accepted. "We started off very slow with the Facebook page and Instagram page where I mainly do business from, but we're trying to get into more sculpture shows," Mr Jolly said. IN OTHER NEWS: "The two I've done for the garden show are rusty steel. A lot of other sculptures I do are made out of machine parts, old tools and those sorts of things, depending on what the client wants. "We go from sculptures I've made for the show to animals. We have a horse on display at the Albury racecourse and I've also done Kangaroos, owls and pigs." Mr Jolly will be in Melbourne with his sculptures at the show on Sunday.

