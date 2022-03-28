Police happy with Red Hot Summer Tour show crowd with only 2 arrests
Police are happy with the behaviour of fans at the Red Hot Summer Tour show at Gateway Lakes on Saturday, with only two people arrested.
A crowd of about 5200 people attended the event, headlined by Hunters & Collectors.
While the volume of the crowd caused traffic issues, Senior Sergeant Shane Martin said police were happy with behaviour.
"Two people were arrested for being drunk in a public place," he said.
"They will receive a penalty notice.
"Overall we were pretty pleased with the crowd."
Two were ejected, including one of the people arrested.
