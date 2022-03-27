Fundraiser aims to give fitting funeral for Albury dad Issac Smith

news, court-and-crime,

A fundraiser is aiming to help the family of an Albury man killed in a motorbike crash this week. Issac Smith, 19, died in an incident on the Lincoln Causeway on Monday afternoon. The teenager was a father to a four-month-old girl. His friend who was riding with him on another bike, Kaiden David Whitehurst, was charged after the incident. A GoFundMe page launched by Caleb McMahon and Christy Newport aims to raise $5000 for Mr Smith's funeral. "This would be a very hard time for his family," Mr McMahon said. "Any help with laying him to rest and making sure he has the best send off possible would be a big help to his family." The fundraiser had generated nearly $1250 in donations from 34 people by Sunday afternoon, ranging from $5 to $100. Funeral arrangements have not been announced. Police continue to investigate the crash.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/4fb616f8-5acb-41ee-92ff-e8f9489519f5.jpg/r0_55_907_567_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg