Fundraiser aims to give fitting funeral for Albury dad Issac Smith
A fundraiser is aiming to help the family of an Albury man killed in a motorbike crash this week.
Issac Smith, 19, died in an incident on the Lincoln Causeway on Monday afternoon.
His friend who was riding with him on another bike, Kaiden David Whitehurst, was charged after the incident.
"This would be a very hard time for his family," Mr McMahon said.
"Any help with laying him to rest and making sure he has the best send off possible would be a big help to his family."
The fundraiser had generated nearly $1250 in donations from 34 people by Sunday afternoon, ranging from $5 to $100.
Funeral arrangements have not been announced.
Police continue to investigate the crash.
