Albury United continued their hot streak in front of goal with a 4-1 win away to Albury Hotspurs on Sunday. It's now 19 goals in three games for Matt Campbell's side, who finished strongly on a warm afternoon at Aloysius Park. Aidan Rees kept up his record of scoring in every league game this season, netting twice to take his tally to five, with Melkie Woldemichael and Ryan Luty also on target for the Greens. "It was a better start than last week against Melrose, so that was pleasing," coach Matt Campbell said. "It turned into a battle of attrition, it was really hot and steamy but the boys, to their credit, stuck it out and we scored three of our goals late." Rees had a shot cleared off the line early but it didn't take long for United to hit the front, Woldemichael racing clear and finishing well. However, the home side levelled almost straight away when Kristian Hopwood bent a wonderful free-kick over the wall and into the top left-hand corner. Woldemichael had the ball in the net soon after, latching onto Caleb Martin's long ball, but the goal was disallowed to the bemusement of United's coaching staff. "It was a big mystery," Campbell said. "There was some thought it might be offside but the linesman said it clearly wasn't so I don't know what happened for the central ref to disallow it. "I can't even remember how we restarted the game but at least it didn't affect the final result." Zachery Bonetti was kept busy in the Spurs goal, saving well to thwart Rees, Woldemichael and Martin as the visitors pressed late in the first half. After the restart, Jacob Schreiber should have put Hotspurs in front when he was sent through on goal but the lively forward failed to hit the target. Woldemichael missed an equally good chance at the other end, firing wide of the near post when everyone expected the net to bulge. Cam McCormack, having replaced Jay Barker at half-time, saved well from Zac Burhop after more good work by Schreiber but as legs began to tire in the closing stages, United took control. Woldemichael burst to the byline and squared for Rees, who finished smartly, before Luty scored his first league goal since returning to the club from Wangaratta. ALSO IN SPORT The fourth goal arrived in added time, Rees darting inside from the left and finding the far corner. "The guys will be tired because both teams emptied the tank," Campbell said. "I'm pleased we kept the pressure on and scored those late goals. 'Chops' (Rees) has done well to find the back of the net twice again, which is really good to see. "He ghosts around, he's like a quiet little mouse and then he pops up and bangs them in. He's in the right spot at the right time."

