sport, local-sport,

Albury captain Ross Dixon was quick to congratulate North Albury after Saturday's grand final defeat. Dixon couldn't hide his own disappointment but gave credit to Hoppers coach Matt Condon and his players after a thrilling game at Alexandra Park. "North Albury deserved their win," Dixon said. "They were better on the day and it's reflected in (them winning) the minor premiership, T20 flag and now the 50-over so fair play to them, they were fantastic on the day. "Condon's a class act, he really took it to us (scoring 95 off 79 balls) and then we got back into the game. "At the end of their innings, they recouped and scored freely in those last three or four overs. "The reality is that once you get 214, there is always scoreboard pressure. "Six an over in any situation is tough, it doesn't matter if the wicket's flat and the outfield's quick, it's a tough chase. "Until we had those run-outs at the end, I still thought we were going to be there but we just couldn't bat the 50 overs. "Cricket is a cruel mistress and it is hard when you get this close." There was a large Albury contingent at the ground to watch the club play in its first A-grade grand final. "Today was a celebration of the club and I couldn't be prouder," Dixon said. ALSO IN SPORT "We had four teams in finals this season, three grand finals and the C1 won it, so the club's in a really strong place. "I think this is the platform for Albury to be one of the top sides in the comp for the next five or 10 years and that's what we want, just to keep moving forward." Dixon hailed the efforts of club legend Kade Brown, who showed his class and determination by taking four wickets and scoring a half-century. "It was the perfect symbol of the transition of the club," Dixon said. "The heart that Browny showed was a reflection of what he was having to do for years and years and he got to do it on the best stage. "I'd like to think those efforts won't go unrewarded and hopefully we can see Browny this time next year with a flag, repeating those kind of performances." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/0dd5b0c3-19c5-4821-8485-1778c1985640.jpg/r0_196_2750_1750_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg