North Albury clinched the provincial premiership in dramatic circumstances on Saturday evening. The Hoppers produced a superb late charge to beat Albury by 12 runs at Alexandra Park, taking the last seven wickets for 43 runs after Albury had, at one stage, been 1/126 chasing 214. A magnificent 95 from Matt Condon, off just 79 balls, ultimately made the difference although Kade Brown produced a spirited all-round performance to give Albury hope in their first grand final. Brown took 4-31 and then hit 63 but his efforts were in vain when John Spencer (23) holed out to Brendan Simmons to signal the start of the Hoppers celebrations. Having won the toss, it was no surprise to see North Albury bat first although they lost two wickets in the first five overs. Ash Borella, declared fit to play after a hamstring complaint, edged Ben Dower behind for four and Shan Bhaiya then trapped Tim Hartshorn in front for two. But the Hoppers, 2/9 at that stage, soon began to rebuild through Condon and Dave Farrell. Condon batted freely from ball one, hitting some crisp boundaries and surviving a big shout for lbw as Farrell played a more circumspect knock at the other end. ALSO IN SPORT Condon used his feet to great effect, hitting a six and 14 fours although he was clearly in discomfort towards the end of his two-hour stay at the crease. North Albury reached 2/126 and looked on course to really punish Albury when Brown's introduction into the attack changed the course of their innings. He had Farrell (40) caught at cover and Cal Langlands caught behind from consecutive overs, either side of Ben Fulford holing out to a Ross Dixon full toss. The wickets kept tumbling and it was Brown who accounted for both Ant Hartshorn and Condon, the latter caught in the deep looking to bring up his century with a maximum. But smart batting from Simmons (26) and Tom Hemsley (22) helped push the score past 200, with Haydyn Roberts adding 12 from seven balls late on. Brown opened the batting for Albury with Alex Popko and the pair showed good early intent, bringing up the 50 in just 10 overs. The spin of Tim Hartshorn drew a poor shot from Popko, who was clean bowled for 23, but Brown and Nat Sariman (34) looked to have put Albury in a position of control with a partnership worth 74 runs. But a crucial breakthrough from Hemsley, who trapped Sariman in front, energised the Hoppers and a wonderful catch behind the stumps from Fulford soon accounted for Nick Morris. You could feel the momentum shifting when Dixon and Brown fell within a few balls of each other, Tim Hartshorn spinning yet another web on his way to 3-30. Spencer tried to hold the innings together but North Albury charged through the tail with series of run-outs, leaving Ryan Addison (1-18) to finish the job in the 48th over. In the B-grade grand final, Wodonga Raiders beat St Patrick's by three runs.

