The Marc Conners-trained Starstruck Barbie relished a return to a good track to score a longshot victory in the $80,000 Albury Guineas, (1400m) at Albury on Friday. Ridden by Brock Ryan, the three-year-old filly benefited from some cheap sectionals in the lead and was never seriously challenged in the home straight as she strolled to a dominant win. Starstruck Barbie won her maiden two starts back at Gosford but was well beaten at her most recent start on a bog track at Newcastle. Conners felt his filly should have never gone around at such a big price after paying $30 plus on all the totes. "I was confident of her chances today because she was on a firm track," Conners said. "She doesn't like wet tracks and had one previous start on a good track and won. "She got a soft lead and nobody wanted to go anywhere near her and then she gave a good kick in the straight and found plenty. "Even at her last start on the heavy track at Newcastle she was in front until the last 100m but just that last little bit took its toll. "It has made the long trip back to Warwick Farm today more enjoyable, that's for sure." ALSO IN SPORT Ryan said Starstruck Barbie was always travelling like the winner. "The market didn't really like her today but I gave her a huge chance," Ryan said. "She had been showing plenty of fight on unsuitable tracks in probably better company than this. "I was confident in the run. "It's a great day with the big crowd in attendance and the track is in beautiful condition."

