STRAWBERRY Fields Festival rocked the Southern Riverina at the weekend for the first time in two years owing to the global pandemic. Organisers split the iconic Tocumwal festival into two, weekend-long events to reduce capacity by 50 per cent. They said the gross stimulus to the Berrigan Shire and Greater Border region economies from the Strawberry Fields Festival in 2019 were estimated at $1.5 million and $3.2 million, respectively. This year's more intimate affair was held across multiple stages with myriad installations, a vibrant market, workshops, the Tea Lounge, Bush Spa, Gallery and Mirage Motel. Although the festival sold out in 60 seconds, there are limited last-release tickets available for this weekend's event. IN OTHER NEWS: Murray River Police District Inspector Paul Huggett said road operations would target drivers headed to and from the event affected by alcohol or drugs. "Our aim is to ensure music-lovers can attend festivals and enjoy themselves in a safe, drug-free environment and ultimately, make it back home to their loved ones safely," he said. "The safety of festival-goers remains our number one priority." The festival will contribute at least $35,000 into Riverina charities, community groups and not-for-profits through its Community Grants Fund; groups can apply at strawberry-fields.com.au. Since 2015, the Community Grants Fund has donated more than $100,000. An all-Australian music line-up was chosen to support artists who have struggled throughout the pandemic. More than 50 artists will perform live at Tocumwal this weekend. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

