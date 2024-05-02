Sisters are doing it for themselves and their great friend on a grand piano

Vika and Linda Bull were singing in harmony long before they even started school.
Their Tongan mother, Siniva, coached them, teaching Vika the high part and Linda the low.
The siblings sang a cappella in their bedroom for years on end.
But it's only now - after four decades in the entertainment industry - that they felt ready to offer a stripped back show comprising only their voices accompanied by a piano for their national tour.
Vika & Linda, who came to prominence singing backing vocals in Joe Camilleri's band The Black Sorrows, went out on their own in the mid-1990s.
Vika said it had taken 10,000 hours of practice to gain the confidence for this latest tour.
She said a pared-back show was challenging all the same.
"Putting on a show like this, everyone can hear every breath, every swallow, there is nowhere to hide," she said.
"There is no adjusting your underwear!"
Inspired by band-room singalongs and soundcheck experiences with their long-term producer and musical director Cameron Bruce, the siblings settled on the format with Bruce on the grand piano.
Since March An Evening with Vika & Linda, which comes to Wagga on Wednesday, June 19, and Wangaratta on Friday, June 28, has presented a career-spanning selection of their favourite songs to rave reviews.
The set included songs from their self-titled debut album, which would celebrate its 30th anniversary in June, as well as recent material and songs yet to be released.
Vika said they were road-testing tunes as part of their nine-month tour.
"If anything gets the thumbs-down, we're not putting it on the record!" Vika laughed.
However, having already played a handful of Victorian and NSW shows during the past few weeks, it was clear Vika & Linda were still at the top of their game.
The Australian Musician said: "The sisters are so incredibly in sync, but also let their own distinct personalities shine through in their performance. They do so much more than just sing, Vika & Linda totally embody these songs and make every single syllable count."
Vika and Linda Bull, who received the Order of Australian Medal in 2022, released their career-spanning collection 'Akilotoa in mid-2020, which became their first No.1 album.
Three months later their gospel album, Sunday (The Gospel According To Iso), debuted at No.2 while in September 2021 their first album of new material in almost two decades, aptly titled The Wait, also went to No.2.
In their downtime and even on tour, the sisters swam laps as they have done for years.
Their father was their first swimming teacher and they also excelled at springboard and platform diving.
"We're water babies," Linda said.
"It's very meditative; swimming is good for singers to help control your breathing."
They also enjoyed ocean swimming but not necessarily year-round like the Icebergs groups.
"We're Polynesian," Vika said.
"We like our ocean temperature warmer!
"But as I get older I'm embracing the cold ocean more."
Linda said Vika had written a song about swimming that resonated with audiences.
"A lot of people swim," she said.
"I'm always surprised by the number of people who talk about the song because they're swimmers; it's an untapped market."
An Evening with Vika & Linda runs nationwide until early November.
The Wagga Civic Theatre show on Wednesday, June 19, starts at 8pm while the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre show on Friday, June 28, also starts at 8pm.
