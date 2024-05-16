The Border Mail
Ten things to do on the Border and North East this weekend, May 18-19

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
May 16 2024 - 12:00pm
La Festa Italian Food and Wine Festival takes over La Piazza at Myrtleford on Saturday, May 18, from 11am to 4.30pm. Picture supplied

EAT UP

La Fiera Italian Festival, Myrtleford, Saturday, May 18, 9am to 9pm and Sunday, May 19, 9.30am to 8.30pm

La Festa Italian Food and Wine Festival, part of the La Fiera weekend, takes over La Piazza at Myrtleford on Saturday, May 18, from 11am to 4.30pm. La Festa is all about food, wine and having fun the Italian way! Enjoy true and authentic regional food prepared with love by the Circoli (groups): Trentini, Trevisani and Vicentini. Among other operators will be Bastoni Pizzeria, Chestnuts Australia, Mannies Italian Frittole, The Meat Room, Abruzzo Lab, La Coppa and more. Alpine Valleys Wineries will be on hand with a great selection of Italian varietals and King River Brewing will offer its ales. Entertainment on the main stage will be The Rustica Project, The Top Shelf Duo (Dean Canan and Lisa Asta) and Anthony Demasi. Ticket sales via: trybooking.com/CQGPI Myrtleford Film Society will host an Italian movie night on Saturday at Marian College from 6pm to 9pm. For the full festival program visit: lafiera.com.au.

