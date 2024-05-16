Ten things to do on the Border and North East this weekend, May 18-19

La Festa Italian Food and Wine Festival, part of the La Fiera weekend, takes over La Piazza at Myrtleford on Saturday, May 18, from 11am to 4.30pm. La Festa is all about food, wine and having fun the Italian way! Enjoy true and authentic regional food prepared with love by the Circoli (groups): Trentini, Trevisani and Vicentini. Among other operators will be Bastoni Pizzeria, Chestnuts Australia, Mannies Italian Frittole, The Meat Room, Abruzzo Lab, La Coppa and more. Alpine Valleys Wineries will be on hand with a great selection of Italian varietals and King River Brewing will offer its ales. Entertainment on the main stage will be The Rustica Project, The Top Shelf Duo (Dean Canan and Lisa Asta) and Anthony Demasi. Ticket sales via: trybooking.com/CQGPI Myrtleford Film Society will host an Italian movie night on Saturday at Marian College from 6pm to 9pm. For the full festival program visit: lafiera.com.au.
Check out an electrifying showcase of US muscle cars from all eras in Albury. Hosted by the American Muscle Car Club of Australia, 60 American Muscle Car Club and the Griffith Custom Car Club, this event welcomes local cars and enthusiasts alike. It promises a thrilling show and shine exhibition. If you would like to enter your car email hello@mjdigital.com.au. Don't miss this chance to revel in the raw power and timeless beauty of these legendary machines!
Presented by Albury Wodonga Theatre Company, The Sound of Music wraps up in Albury this weekend. Inspired by the lives of the von Trapp family, it tells the uplifting story of Maria, a fun-loving governess who changes the lives of the widowed Captain von Trapp and his seven children by re-introducing them to music, culminating in the family's escape from the Nazis across the mountains from Austria. It features an unforgettable score that includes some of the most famous songs ever performed on stage, including My Favourite Things, Edelweiss, Do-Re-Mi, Sixteen Going On Seventeen, The Lonely Goatherd, Climb Ev'ry Mountain and The Sound of Music. The show runs for two hours and 45 minutes including an interval.
Gypsy soul, Billie-Jo Porter, is pure sunshine. The singer-songwriter's rootsy sound flirts with country, Americana and indie folk to create music that heals. Growing up at Quirindi, NSW, a stone's throw from the nation's country music capital, Tamworth, Porter was a regular at the renowned Tamworth Country Music Festival. Soon entranced by the stories of country legends such as Willie Nelson and Brooks and Dunn, as well as the irresistible hooks of world-class songwriters, Carol King and Joni Mitchell, Porter began finding her sound. Bring your family and friends to this free open-air concert. Food and drinks are available to buy or pack a picnic. There will be a plant sale behind the curator's cottage in the gardens from 11am until 3pm. There will be plants priced from $6 and $12.
The Murray Railway Modellers's annual model train show is back. Many stalls and some great model train layouts created by local and interstate modellers will be on show. Tickets are available at the door. EFTPOS available. Details: murrayrailwaymodellers.com.au.
The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride is set for its second edition on Sunday, May 19, with its goal to raise funds and awareness for men's health, mental health and prostate cancer research. Riders will form up at Junction Place for a kick-off at 9.15am. They will ride a 67-kilometre route out Bethanga way and finish up at Thirsty Devil in Albury. The finishing event at The Thirsty Devil is open to the public from noon. To register or donate, visit the Distinguished Gentleman's Ride website and follow the links to Albury.
Australian entertainer Glenn Starr grew up on the Border on a staple diet of rock 'n' roll music. Albury born-and-bred, Starr said his dad listened to all of the 1950s and 1960s musicians on high rotation. "When I was 14 I played in a school band at Murray High and we started doing '50s and '60s songs; everyone else was playing Nirvana and Metallica but we wanted to do something different!" That point of difference had served Starr well as he now toured with Hit Parade, a tribute to the music of that era. Live and free in The Studio Lounge from 9pm.
Bring out your inner rock star with Melbourne's premier '80s Rock Tribute Band, Iron Steel! They pay tribute to the greatest ever musical genre - '80s rock and pop! Live and free.
This free creative workshop explores the themes of life and death through theatre and music. Join creators Aurora Kurth and Matt Anderson for a short excerpt of their "work in progress" performance, followed by conversations on themes within their artistic practice. This workshop is perfect for creative practitioners who would like to experience the process of writing and performing their own work as well as those wanting to contribute to discussions around death and grief, destigmatising death and embracing life. Bookings via Humanitix.
Kiewa Street Market is a regular market for locals and visitors, raising money for community projects. Browse bric-a-brac, stock up on fresh produce, choose fresh flowers and fill school lunch boxes at the myriad stalls. Rotary Club of Albury North and Rotary Club of Belvoir Wodonga host the market.
