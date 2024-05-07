Dapper riders back for Albury's second crack at men's health fundraiser

Owners of vintage motorbikes will again dress up and ride from Wodonga to Albury in support of men's health.
The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride is set for its second edition on Sunday, May 19, with its goal to raise funds and awareness for men's health, mental health and prostate cancer research.
Organiser Kim Blanza said he was excited after attracting 37 riders in 2023.
"In comparison to last year it's already shaping up to be bit bigger. We have about 30 registered riders already where as at this time last year it was 20 to 25," he said.
"Last year was kind of a shotgun organisation. This one has been better because we've had a lot more notice and it's helped with the fundraising.
"It also helps with everyone getting organised getting their particular motorbikes in order for the next DGR because there's a lot of classic and vintage bikes, some that predate the 1960s, so trying to get them mechanically sound for one day for a one-hour ride takes time."
Mr Blanza said last year's ride attracted plenty of attention as riders dressed in dapper attire made their way through the Twin Cities.
He has also used the event as a way to feature smaller capacity bikes, which include Vespas, Honda minis, cafe racers and bobbers.
"The dress code is dapper gentleman with baggy hats, bow ties, suspenders," he said.
"Cafe racers came from a period where they would chop down small capacity motorcycles and make them ultra lightweight, and literally race them from cafe to cafe. It came from British roots and they looked like they were supposed to be on a race track, but they applied it to the street.
"Now there's a whole culture around customising bikes, and also working on old bikes.
"There's definitely quite a few returning and some new ones jumping on board because they heard about it in previous years.
"Women are welcome to ride as well, but it's all about raising that awareness for men's health.
"People who don't know what it is will definitely turn their heads with a group of riders all dressed up. Hopefully they get the courage to look it up and join us for the next ride.
"Melbourne has more than 300 registered riders and my plans for here is to be the biggest regional event."
Albury's Distinguished Gentleman's Ride raised more than $5000 in 2023 and Mr Blanza is hopeful of eclipsing that mark with he and best friend Riley Payne having already raised more than $1000 combined in the lead-up to the event.
"I did a year down at Myrtleford with Kim and that was great and then the opportunity came up last year to be able to run it here," Mr Payne said.
"Having a pretty good scene and a lot of enthusiastic people around will hopefully turn it into something that keeps going for a lot of years."
The ride will start from Wodonga's Junction Square at 9.15am, head down High Street and out to Lake Hume, cruise through Thurgoona and return to Albury with a parade down Dean Street before finishing at The Thirsty Devil Brewery in South Albury.
"There's a lot of small businesses getting involved. We're doing raffles and giveaways at The Thirsty Devil and portion of each beer sold will go towards a donation to charity as well," Mr Blanza said.
"Triumph Motorcycles is the global sponsor and they actually give away a motorcycle to the highest fundraiser in the world."
The finishing event at The Thirsty Devil is open to the public from 12pm.
To register or donate, visit the Distinguished Gentleman's Ride website and follow the links to Albury.
