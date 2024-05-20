Early goals and then a scoreless run home in division one women

Wodonga edged out Magpies 2-1 in Hockey Albury Wodonga division one women over the weekend.
It was a tough game with all scores in the first quarter.
The start was frenetic with two goals within the first five minutes.
In what looked like a potentially high scoring game, Wodonga scored again in the first quarter with the score not progressing any further.
Wodonga had many chances throughout the match, but could not convert again on the numerous short corners.
Grace Brown was Magpies' sole scorer, while Imogen Albon and Olivia Goode landed Wodonga's goals.
Falcons belted Wombats 9-0.
The understrength Wombats were outclassed by Falcons and when the outsiders had a shot on goal, it was quickly shut down by Falcons' defence.
Ellie Wild (3), Megs Cockayne (2), Megan McAuslan (2), Kate Bardy (1) and Jemah Mann (1) rounded out the scoring, with Wild, Bardy and McAuslan featuring, while Thea Saunders and Gabby Swaby were Wombats' best.
And Norths defeated United 1-0.
Meanwhile in division one men's, Falcons toppled Wombats 2-1.
It was a fast moving, highly competitive match as play went from end to end.
The teams had numerous opportunities to score and it wasn't until the final minute of the second quarter that Falcons were awarded a short corner, which allowed Dom Wild to find the backboard.
Wombats came out strongly in the third and were able to level the score through Mitchell Smith in the first couple of minutes.
The game remained tied until halfway through the final quarter, when a turnover in the Wombats' defensive circle allowed Shaun Groch to get the ball past the keeper.
CR United beat Norths 2-1 in the top of the table clash.
All the goals were scored off short corners.
United put the first two away to lead for most of the match as Sam McIntosh and Tim Smith converted their shots.
Norths scored late off a short corner with Larry Simpson finishing it off.
United had three first time juniors playing in the game in Tanner Cull, Owen Dinsdale and Ajay Heagney.
Best on field for United were Liam Hill and Scott Anderson, while Norths were led by Simpson and Brandon Purtell.
The Wodonga-Magpies game was deferred.
